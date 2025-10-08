Country Club Bank Sells 445 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Country Club Bank reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:DGX opened at $181.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $42,705.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,951.21. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,500. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock worth $9,647,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.