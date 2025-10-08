Abel Hall LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Abel Hall LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $109.75.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

