Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 30 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $386,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.46.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $480.91 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

