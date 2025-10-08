iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of EEM opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $54.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

