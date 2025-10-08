Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $69.19 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.