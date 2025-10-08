The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of BankPlus Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $386.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $385.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

