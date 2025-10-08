Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8,959.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $32,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

