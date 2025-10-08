Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

