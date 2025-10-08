Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Bought by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after buying an additional 1,346,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,331,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,191,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after buying an additional 778,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,205,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,693.55. This represents a 30.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $440,755.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,149.58. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,516 shares of company stock worth $4,840,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

