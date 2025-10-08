Seamount Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.1% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $604.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $581.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.92. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $609.71.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

