Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

