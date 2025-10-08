Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 600.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 227.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBTC opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $99.12.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

