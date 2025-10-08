Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

