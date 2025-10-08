Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,782 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,457,160,000 after acquiring an additional 499,362 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,005 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after purchasing an additional 673,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 854,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,361,000 after buying an additional 189,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $172.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.