Broderick Brian C Purchases 1,087 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Broderick Brian C raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 74.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 53.1% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 52.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after acquiring an additional 850,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Airbnb by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.81.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $594,584.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,027,469.40. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,431,476 shares of company stock worth $182,776,618 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $127.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

