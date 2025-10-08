Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips $COP

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 6,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.75. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.