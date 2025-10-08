Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

