Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.38.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

