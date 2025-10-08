Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

