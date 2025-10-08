Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 86.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price target (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $714.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $420.49 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $710.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 176.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total transaction of $5,919,039.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at $108,417,953.80. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,892,712.54. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,932 shares of company stock worth $37,978,216. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

