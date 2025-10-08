SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Stake Boosted by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.