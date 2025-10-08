430 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $93.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

