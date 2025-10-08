REAP Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September $FSEP

REAP Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September comprises 1.5% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. REAP Financial Group LLC owned about 0.76% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 117.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

FSEP opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $883.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

