Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $792,000 Stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,086,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 140,839 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 373,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OBDC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.75. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.01%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

