Realta Investment Advisors Sells 47 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on V. Macquarie lifted their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $351.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.93. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.01 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $645.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

