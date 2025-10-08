Puzo Michael J Sells 1,840 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Puzo Michael J lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 2.4% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.5% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

