The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,273,000 after acquiring an additional 247,579 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.73 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

