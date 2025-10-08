Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,095 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 239.9% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 292.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

