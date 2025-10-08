2,115 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 682.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.2465 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

