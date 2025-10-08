WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 18,611 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in Chubb by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 153,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.72.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $289.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

