Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VCIT opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.