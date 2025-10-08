iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Stock Holdings Lowered by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,057.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,899,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after buying an additional 1,726,786 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $160,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after buying an additional 1,333,142 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after buying an additional 673,678 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $97.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

