Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 100,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.2%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $129.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

