Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 144,470 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144,470 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 126,614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The company has a market cap of $822.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at $93,995,079.36. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

