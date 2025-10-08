Canopy Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Canopy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $1,466,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $267.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

