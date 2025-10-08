Canopy Partners LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Canopy Partners LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 66.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $217,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of HON opened at $208.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.