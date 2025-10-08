Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Axos Invest Inc.

Axos Invest Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,314 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 21.0% of Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 191.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

