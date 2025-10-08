Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,045,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after buying an additional 1,879,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,868,000 after buying an additional 1,936,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,818,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,724,000 after buying an additional 720,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,162,000 after buying an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.4461 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

