Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Position Reduced by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Abel Hall LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Abel Hall LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $462,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DUHP opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

