iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,339,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $147.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

