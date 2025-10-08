SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,311,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $337.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $348.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

