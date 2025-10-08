Analysts Set BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Target Price at $6.79

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.7917.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.3%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $106,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,418,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 165,792 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 101.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 20.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRSP opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $663.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.54. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -290.91%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Articles

