Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $510.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $520.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.25 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

