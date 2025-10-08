PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) vs. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Financial Review

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PURE Bioscience and AdaptHealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PURE Bioscience $1.96 million 5.21 -$3.35 million ($0.04) -2.28 AdaptHealth $3.26 billion 0.37 $90.42 million $0.54 16.70

Profitability

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than PURE Bioscience. PURE Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PURE Bioscience and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PURE Bioscience -147.72% N/A -334.78% AdaptHealth 2.49% 5.01% 1.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of PURE Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PURE Bioscience has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PURE Bioscience and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PURE Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 AdaptHealth 2 0 5 0 2.43

AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.56%. Given AdaptHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than PURE Bioscience.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats PURE Bioscience on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds. It offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a food contact processing aid for fresh produce and raw poultry; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; and PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces. The company also provides Axen30, a hard surface disinfectant; Axenohl, an antimicrobial formulation for use as a raw material ingredient in the manufacturing of consumer and commercial disinfecting and sanitizing products; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial formulation that is used against bacteria, viruses, yeasts, and molds. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It also offers wheelchairs, hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, CPAP masks and related supplies, wound care supplies, diabetes management supplies, wheelchair cushion accessories, orthopedic bracing, breast pumps and supplies, walkers, commodes and canes, and nutritional and incontinence supplies. The company services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

