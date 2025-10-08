Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

