Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 17.8% – Here’s Why

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shot up 17.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 468,742,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 90,377,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.51 million, a P/E ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

