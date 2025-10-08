Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $305.64 and last traded at $303.65, with a volume of 56343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $305.36.
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8463 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
