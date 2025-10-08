Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $305.64 and last traded at $303.65, with a volume of 56343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $305.36.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8463 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 583.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 246,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.