Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

