Detalus Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

ILCV stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

