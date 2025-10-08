iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA Shares Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,992 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

